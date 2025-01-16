Heavy Rains Leave Trail Of Destruction Countrywide; 15 Killed, 785 Households Affected
At least 15 people have died, and 785 households, mainly in Midlands Province, have been affected by rains since September 2024. The storms have also damaged 118 schools and 13 health facilities, reported The Herald.
In Midlands, 433 households have been impacted, while 181 households in Manicaland, 46 in Masvingo, and 47 in Matabeleland North have also been affected.
On January 11, Muponjane Primary School in Zvishavane was severely damaged by a powerful storm. The District Civil Protection Committee has estimated that repairs will cost US$8,120.
As floodwaters rise, two middle-aged men remain stranded along the Runde River near Citrus Plantation, with rescue efforts currently underway.
In Hwedza, three miners tragically lost their lives in a mine shaft disaster on December 27, and their bodies were recovered on January 3.
In Makaha, Mudzi district, three miners remain trapped underground after a shaft they were working in collapsed about 14 days ago.
All the trapped miners are from the same family, hailing from Mateta 1 Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe.
In Mberengwa, two miners died when a shaft collapsed last Thursday.
Flash floods also hit Mbare, Harare, on January 8, inundating homes near the new Mbare Traders’ temporary market.
On January 7, a storm caused significant damage at Avonda Farm along the Bindura-Harare highway in Mashonaland Central, affecting 11 households and ripping off roofs, leaving families vulnerable.
In response, the Department of Civil Protection has provided essential relief items, including rice, tinned beef, and sanitisers, to those affected.
