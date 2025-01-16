Heavy Rains Leave Trail Of Destruction Countrywide; 15 Killed, 785 Households Affected

As floodwaters rise, two middle-aged men remain stranded along the Runde River near Citrus Plantation, with rescue efforts currently underway.

In Hwedza, three miners tragically lost their lives in a mine shaft disaster on December 27, and their bodies were recovered on January 3.

In Makaha, Mudzi district, three miners remain trapped underground after a shaft they were working in collapsed about 14 days ago.

All the trapped miners are from the same family, hailing from Mateta 1 Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe.

In Mberengwa, two miners died when a shaft collapsed last Thursday.

Flash floods also hit Mbare, Harare, on January 8, inundating homes near the new Mbare Traders’ temporary market.

On January 7, a storm caused significant damage at Avonda Farm along the Bindura-Harare highway in Mashonaland Central, affecting 11 households and ripping off roofs, leaving families vulnerable.

In response, the Department of Civil Protection has provided essential relief items, including rice, tinned beef, and sanitisers, to those affected.

