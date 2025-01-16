Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi Weakening, But Leaves Trail Of Destruction In Madagascar And Mozambique
Tropical cyclone Dikeledi is moving southwest over the southern Indian Ocean and is forecast to continue on that trajectory, potentially weakening and dissipating on 17-18 January.
According to ReliefWeb, a humanitarian information service provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the tropical cyclone has moved almost 200 km west of the southwestern coast of Madagascar.
Following its passage on 11 January in Madagascar and 13-14 January over north-eastern Mozambique, the humanitarian impact is increasing.
The National Risk and Disaster Management Programme of Madagascar (BNGRC) reports that the death toll stands at three, with more than 7,000 people affected across Analanjirofo, Diana and Sava regions in northern Madagascar. 209 houses have been destroyed and 1,092 damaged.
In Mozambique, the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) reports five fatalities, four injured people, and more than 39,000 affected, with almost 3,000 destroyed houses.
Dikeledi is expected to continue its south-westward trajectory over the sea and could weaken and dissipate on 17-18 January.
However, moderate to heavy rain with locally heavy rainfall is expected across most parts of Madagascar (particularly the southern regions) and central-eastern Mozambique on 16-18 January.
