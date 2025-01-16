Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi Weakening, But Leaves Trail Of Destruction In Madagascar And Mozambique

4 minutes ago Thu, 16 Jan 2025 14:56:51 GMT

Tropical cyclone Dikeledi is moving southwest over the southern Indian Ocean and is forecast to continue on that trajectory, potentially weakening and dissipating on 17-18 January.

According to ReliefWeb, a humanitarian information service provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the tropical cyclone has moved almost 200 km west of the southwestern coast of Madagascar.

Following its passage on 11 January in Madagascar and 13-14 January over north-eastern Mozambique, the humanitarian impact is increasing.

