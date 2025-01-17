Chen Chimutengwende Has Died

I heard the news of Cde Chimutengwende’s passing on from a family member. It is a big loss for the people of Mazowe, the province and the entire nation. We considered him a pillar, a uniting force who did great things for Mazowe, the province, and the nation. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 He was probably the longest-serving legislator in the province after serving for more than 20 years. He also served as a senator for one or two terms. He did a lot of work in Mazowe, from building schools to spearheading the tarring of roads, particularly the road from Glendale to Bare.

His son, Tawanda Chimutengwende, told The Herald that his father had chronic kidney disease.

Self-exiled former cabinet minister and ZANU PF Politburo member, Saviour Kasukuwere, posted on X:

Chenhamo Chedu ‘Chazorora’ Chimutengwende…He came, he saw and he conquered. You played your part in the struggle and development of your country. RIP Mhofu. Chiweshe Was Chen! RIP Muzukuru.

Chimutengwende began his political career at the age of 14 in Highfield, Harare. In 1963, he became secretary for information and publicity in the ZANU PF Youth League and completed his military training in Ghana in 1964.

After Zimbabwe’s independence, he was appointed ZANU PF provincial chairperson for Mashonaland Central in 1986, a position he held for 17 years.

Chimutengwende served in various government roles for 14 years and was a member of parliament for 23 years, until 2008.

He held ministerial positions in the following ministries: Information, Posts and Telecommunications; Environment and Tourism; and Public and Interactive Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

In July 2020, Chimutengwende was listed in the BSR (Big Saturday Read by Alex Magaisa) of 18 July 2020 as a beneficiary of the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, which was part of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

He is listed under the “Politicians” category and, according to the report, received a loan of US$98,780 under the controversial scheme. The loan was never repaid, and the burden was ultimately placed on taxpayers.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment