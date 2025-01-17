Harare City Council Official Paid US$350 000 Back Pay

Marara was questioned about his alleged resignation in 2020 and return to the council in 2023. Evidence presented before the commission suggested that Marara resigned after his suspension but backtracked in 2023, claiming he had never resigned and was still a council employee.

It is alleged that he took advantage of the missing resignation letter to maintain his assertion of unbroken service.

Thabani Mpofu, who is leading evidence from witnesses appearing before the commission, said the information obtained showed Marara received US$350,000.

However, Marara denied the claims that he had resigned, saying the council agreed to pay him US$131,000, not US$350,000, with US$116,000 already paid out for the 30 months he was absent.

These revelations come as Harare City Council struggles to provide basic services to ratepayers, such as running tap water and refuse collection.

Council officials are accused of awarding themselves hefty salaries and perks at the expense of service delivery.

