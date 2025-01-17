Harare City Council Official Paid US$350 000 Back Pay
Former Harare City Council acting human capital director Matthew Marara reportedly received over US$350,000 in compensation for the period he was suspended without pay on corruption charges. However, Marara asserted that the figure was US$131,000.
The Herald reported that on Wednesday, Marara appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into Harare City Council’s affairs, chaired by retired Justice Maphios Cheda.
He was called to address allegations that he had resigned and then rescinded his resignation to claim a large amount of back pay, or at least take advantage of the missing letter of resignation.
Marara was questioned about his alleged resignation in 2020 and return to the council in 2023. Evidence presented before the commission suggested that Marara resigned after his suspension but backtracked in 2023, claiming he had never resigned and was still a council employee.
It is alleged that he took advantage of the missing resignation letter to maintain his assertion of unbroken service.
Thabani Mpofu, who is leading evidence from witnesses appearing before the commission, said the information obtained showed Marara received US$350,000.
However, Marara denied the claims that he had resigned, saying the council agreed to pay him US$131,000, not US$350,000, with US$116,000 already paid out for the 30 months he was absent.
These revelations come as Harare City Council struggles to provide basic services to ratepayers, such as running tap water and refuse collection.
Council officials are accused of awarding themselves hefty salaries and perks at the expense of service delivery.
More: Pindula News