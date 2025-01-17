Heavy Rains Cause Unprecedented Washaways On NRZ Rail Lines

The statement further explained that these regions are particularly vulnerable to such incidents due to their natural topography.

While similar washaways have occurred in the past, including on the Mozambican side of the border, the current damage is the most severe in recent years. Reads the statement:

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) wishes to inform the public, customers and all stakeholders that due to the ongoing incessant rains, we are experiencing washaways on some parts of our lines, particularly on the South East Line.

The heavy rainfall has resulted in the water flow overloading existing drainage structures.

Areas that have been adversely affected include the Rutenga-Mbizi section where 360 metres of tracks were washed away and also a section along the Rutenga-Beitbridge line where 120 metres of tracks were washed away, with gullies reaching two metres in some areas.

These are areas that normally receive below average rainfall per year and, due to climate change, they are

now getting unusually high rainfall.

The area is susceptible to such incidents because of its natural topographic formation. Although we have previously had similar experiences in the same corridor over the past few years, including on the Mozambican side, this has been worse than any wash away we have seen before.

We would also like to assure the nation that our infrastructure teams are working around the clock to restore the track and ensure safe resumption of train operations.

Until repairs are completed, the affected section of the line will remain temporarily suspended.

Realigning of the line is now at 90% complete. The teams are now working on reballasting the area and applying quarry fines before the line can be reopened.

Currently, we have wagons loaded with ballast and quarry fines from our Nalatale Quarry Mine in Shangani already on the way to the sites and we are expecting the line to reopen and return to full functionality on Saturday, 18 January 2025.

We are pleased to report that no injuries to personnel or damage to rolling stock have been recorded.

To our valued customers and all stakeholders, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.