Magwizi Proposes Hall Of Fame In Stadiums For Football Legends
Aspiring ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi has proposed that the football fraternity should honour legends by establishing a Hall of Fame section in stadiums.
This section would feature seats branded with the names of icons like Peter Ndlovu, Moses Chunga, and others, ensuring their legacy is immortalised for future generations.
Magwizi said that if elected as ZIFA president, he would ensure the introduction of a new legend seat to honour those who made Zimbabwean football unforgettable. Said Magwizi:
Fans could purchase tickets for these legend seats at a small extra fee, with a portion supporting the families of the players we celebrate.
Picture this: fans seated in the “Peter Ndlovu 12” or “Moses Chunga 7” seats, taking selfies and sharing memories of these legends on social media.
We’d create an atmosphere of pride, excitement, and connection in our stadiums, one seat at a time.
Magwizi said this initiative wouldn’t just honour history but inspire the future. Young players would dream of seeing their name on a seat one day. He said:
Every match day would become a celebration of our heritage and a reminder of what’s possible in Zimbabwean football.
Let’s celebrate our heroes, uplift their families, and unite fans under a common cause. As ZIFA President, this will be one of many steps I’ll take to restore pride and passion to our football. Together, we can make this dream a reality.
Magwizi also said some stadium seats will be dedicated to people who have had an impact on football, despite not playing the game, such as commentators like Charles Mabika, as well as scouts, and football executives.
