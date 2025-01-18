Kombi Driver Jumps From Vehicle, Crashes Into Tree While Being Escorted By Police

The kombi driver suddenly jumped off the moving kombi resulting in the vehicle crashing onto a tree with people jumping out.

The correct position is that police officers from ZRP Marimba were manning a road block when they arrested the driver for openly contravening the provision of the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 13:11. The vehicle was impounded.

A Marimba Police Station vehicle then came to pick the police officers who had completed tour of duty. The impounded kombi’s driver was then ordered to drive to Marimba Police Station with two police officers inside the kombi, escorting it. The police vehicle was following behind.

As the kombi was moving, the driver suddenly jumped out, leaving the kombi to crash onto the tree. The driver ran away from the scene.

The kombi was later taken to ZRP Marimba by police officers. Witness statements were recorded from some of the passengers, the public and the police officers.

The owner of the kombi, Loverage Chikwape (50) of number 11076 Kuwadzana Extension, Harare has been located by the Police. He claims that he does not know the person who was driving the vehicle.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores kombi operators and their crew to assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country.

There is no reason whatsoever for any kombi driver to be reckless and openly cause an accident while being escorted to a Police Station with police officers and passengers inside.

