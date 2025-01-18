ZRP Reports Decline In Accidents But Rise In Fatal Crashes During Festive Season

While the number of fatalities saw a slight decrease—155 people killed compared to 162 the previous year—the number of injuries rose from 821 to 938 this season. ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police did not record major fatal road traffic accidents during the period. In one of the accidents, three people were killed while ten others were injured when an Isuzu KB 250 vehicle with no passengers on board side swiped with a Toyota Probox vehicle with 13 passengers on board on 31st December 2024 at around 20 00 hours at the 136 kilometre peg along Harare -Chirundu Road.

In some of the fatal road traffic accidents recorded during the period, pedestrians were killed during the night while crossing the roads. In some instances, motorists did not stop after the accidents.

On 1st January 2025, a man (23) died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident along Khami Road opposite DA Service Station, Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, another man was killed on 1st January 2025 after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident along Magoda Road, opposite OK Supermarket, Pamubhedha, Budiriro 5, Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to exercise extreme caution and prioritize road safety, especially during the night.

Motorists should remain vigilant and attentive to pedestrians crossing the roads to prevent road traffic accidents.

Above all, in the event of a road traffic accident, drivers should stop and render first aid to the victims and promptly report the accident to the Police.