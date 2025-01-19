Bulawayo Businessman Found Dead With Gunshot Wound To The Head
A businessman who owned a butchery at the popular Bulawayo hangout spot, koChigumira, has been found dead in what appears to be a suicide.
According to ZimLive, residents of Cowdray Park discovered the body of a man inside a black Mercedes parked on the street around 9 PM on Saturday and quickly alerted the police. The man had a gunshot wound to the head.
Police identified the deceased as John Tafara Madzikatire, the owner of Samaz Butchery in nearby Luveve.
Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo, confirmed the case and said that while they are treating it as a suicide, investigations are ongoing. She said:
Police confirm the death of John Tafara Madzikatire who was found with a gunshot wound in the head. Police are treating the case as suicide but investigations are continuing.
One of Madzikatire’s employees, speaking to the Chronicle on Sunday morning, said they last saw their boss on Saturday around 5 PM when he delivered meat to the koChigumira outlet, known as Samaz Butchery.
He was driving his black Mercedes Benz and accompanied by a young lady. The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said:
He collected beef from the butchery in Pumula North and delivered it here in Luveve around 5 pm. He was with a young woman who stayed behind in the car when we collected the meat from the boot of his car.
We were alerted by one of his friends that he had shot himself outside the woman’s house in Cowdray Park.
We are still in disbelief that the boss killed himself. The butcheries will remain closed until we hear from the family.
ZimLive reported law enforcement sources as saying that Madzikatire was found with a significant amount of cash in various currencies, including over US$4,000 and R19,000.
The married father-of-two, originally from Mutare, was reportedly found just metres from the home of his mistress.