City Of Harare Announces Dates For Mayor's Cheer Fund Soccer Tournament
The dates for the much-anticipated Mayor’s Cheer Fund Challenge Soccer tournament are tentatively set for 21, 22, and 23 February. Eight teams will compete in the tournament.
In a statement, the City of Harare said the eight participating teams are CAPS United, Dynamos, newly promoted Scottland, Herentals, Division One side Harare City, Simba Bhora, Yadah, and another Division One outfit, MWOS.
City of Harare spokesperson Stanley Gama, who is also chairing the organising committee, said the tournament is expected to be one of the biggest football fiestas ever witnessed in Harare. He added that proceeds will go to charity. Gama said:
It’s going to be a unique tournament which will serve as a season opener to gauge the teams’ preparedness for the upcoming season.
More importantly, Mayor Cllr Jacob Mafume through his Cheer Fund wants to raise money for the needy.
Besides the football, we will have a business exhibition around the venue – Rufaro Stadium where companies will occupy stands to market their products. In the stadium. We will have entertainment from musicians and popular DJs in the country.
So the talent on display will not only be about football but other disciplines like music. We want to make it a massive family gathering.
The Council said that to make it more exciting, they have invited MWOS, based in Norton, and Simba Bhora, housed in Shamva.
The council said that details of the tournament will be shared regularly until it starts.