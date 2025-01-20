City Of Harare Announces Dates For Mayor's Cheer Fund Soccer Tournament

6 minutes ago Mon, 20 Jan 2025 14:32:11 GMT

The dates for the much-anticipated Mayor’s Cheer Fund Challenge Soccer tournament are tentatively set for 21, 22, and 23 February. Eight teams will compete in the tournament.

In a statement, the City of Harare said the eight participating teams are CAPS United, Dynamos, newly promoted Scottland, Herentals, Division One side Harare City, Simba Bhora, Yadah, and another Division One outfit, MWOS.

City of Harare spokesperson Stanley Gama, who is also chairing the organising committee, said the tournament is expected to be one of the biggest football fiestas ever witnessed in Harare. He added that proceeds will go to charity. Gama said:

Feedback