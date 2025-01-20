Hybrid Chilli Out-grower Scheme Launched

The factory is said to be over 70% complete, with processing plant equipment already in the country. The plant will join others in countries like Egypt, Thailand, Vietnam, and China.

It will process both fresh and dried chillies for the international market, including China, with its 1.4 billion-strong population.

It will also produce paste for internationally recognized brands such as Heinz and Indo Foods.

Contracted farmers are growing the Tejaswini chilli variety, which can yield up to 400kg per quarter acre.

With a market price of around US$1.50 per kilogramme, this translates to $1,500 per tonne of the hot vegetable.

Initially, the Zimbabwean plant will contribute 5% of De Smit International’s retail packaged and bulk paste, with the potential to increase production to 10%.

De Smit Food International team leader, Erwin De Smit, explained that the company is expanding internationally and will need more raw materials to meet growing demand. Said Smit:

Due to climate change, we have to spread our risk to several countries and we feel that Zimbabwe will give us great opportunities. I didn’t know that agriculture was developed in Zimbabwe and gave that many opportunities. I was immediately impressed the first time I came into the country.

Partner Jack Men from China said that the venture would create value for farmers and empower communities, highlighting the vast potential of the chilli product market. He said:

People in provinces such as Sichuan, Hunan and Fujian among others love spicy foods and the supply of spicy chillies is not enough and presently we buy from India. We are here in Zimbabwe to look for healthy and qualified products. Look at the weather here; it is perfect for growing the best chillies.

StaGri Brands CEO, Valentine Tapfumaneyi, called for the product to be granted Export Processing Zone (EPZ) status. Said Tapfumaneyi:

With our partnership with De Smit Foods International, we are set to take our fresh and dried chillies to markets far and wide, ensuring that ‘the spice of Zimbabwe’ reaches various industries across the world.

