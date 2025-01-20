Let's Make Our Football Win, Says Brighton "Panjap" Ushendibaba

After I tested success at club level last season with Simba Bhora, I believe I can use my experience to help develop our game through my three ideas. The first is effective junior football structures, the second is women’s soccer development, and the last is good networking. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

Ushendibaba was a director at Simba Bhora FC last season when the Shamva-based team won the title. He intends to use his business connections to help develop infrastructure.

Speaking last week in Gweru, Ushendibaba said the country has huge stadium challenges and pledged to use his skills to assist in overcoming the challenge through the guidance of the association president. He said:

We have a huge problem when it comes to stadiums, and I have links who can help in developing infrastructure. We also need to make sure that football in schools is well-funded. Rural football development is another area. I grew up in the rural areas. Last year I donated a bus to Chitsa Primary School so that the football teams can travel to games.

