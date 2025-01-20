Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeFootball

Let's Make Our Football Win, Says Brighton "Panjap" Ushendibaba

6 minutes agoMon, 20 Jan 2025 09:41:54 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Let's Make Our Football Win, Says Brighton "Panjap" Ushendibaba

By Munashe Chokodza

Harare businessman Brighton Ushendibaba, popularly known as PanJap in the street, who is running for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board member position in the upcoming ZIFA elections, has called for everyone to come together and revive the country’s number one game.

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, Ushendibaba said that after he tested success at the club level last year with Simba Bhora, he now wants to do it at a national level. Said Ushendibaba:

After I tested success at club level last season with Simba Bhora, I believe I can use my experience to help develop our game through my three ideas.

The first is effective junior football structures, the second is women’s soccer development, and the last is good networking. 

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

Ushendibaba was a director at Simba Bhora FC last season when the Shamva-based team won the title. He intends to use his business connections to help develop infrastructure. 

Speaking last week in Gweru, Ushendibaba said the country has huge stadium challenges and pledged to use his skills to assist in overcoming the challenge through the guidance of the association president. He said:

We have a huge problem when it comes to stadiums, and I have links who can help in developing infrastructure.

We also need to make sure that football in schools is well-funded.

Rural football development is another area. I grew up in the rural areas. Last year I donated a bus to Chitsa Primary School so that the football teams can travel to games.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Brighton "Panjap" UshendibabaBrighton UshendibabaPanjap

1 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback