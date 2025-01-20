Let's Make Our Football Win, Says Brighton "Panjap" Ushendibaba
By Munashe Chokodza
Harare businessman Brighton Ushendibaba, popularly known as PanJap in the street, who is running for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board member position in the upcoming ZIFA elections, has called for everyone to come together and revive the country’s number one game.
In a video that is making the rounds on social media, Ushendibaba said that after he tested success at the club level last year with Simba Bhora, he now wants to do it at a national level. Said Ushendibaba:
After I tested success at club level last season with Simba Bhora, I believe I can use my experience to help develop our game through my three ideas.
The first is effective junior football structures, the second is women’s soccer development, and the last is good networking.
Ushendibaba was a director at Simba Bhora FC last season when the Shamva-based team won the title. He intends to use his business connections to help develop infrastructure.
Speaking last week in Gweru, Ushendibaba said the country has huge stadium challenges and pledged to use his skills to assist in overcoming the challenge through the guidance of the association president. He said:
We have a huge problem when it comes to stadiums, and I have links who can help in developing infrastructure.
We also need to make sure that football in schools is well-funded.
Rural football development is another area. I grew up in the rural areas. Last year I donated a bus to Chitsa Primary School so that the football teams can travel to games.