Mablanyo Pledges To Build Title-Challenging Squad After Player Exodus

We are working on rebuilding a formidable side that can still represent the Club badge and continue the legacy of previous successful Dynamos sides.

Dynamos Executive Chairperson Moses Maunganidze expressed full support for Chigowe’s appointment as the permanent head coach.

He believes Chigowe can build a strong team to challenge on three fronts in the upcoming season. Said Maunganidze:

We don’t doubt the confidence and trust reposed on Lloyd Chigowe will come to fruition. We trust his instincts and capability and as such, we will fully support him. Meanwhile, Chigowe is finalising the appointments of his backroom staff. The Club will make a further announcement when all the necessary formalities have been completed.

Chigowe, previously the assistant coach, took over from Genesis Mangombe in mid-2024 after Mangombe’s departure to Scotland.

Since his appointment, the 60-year-old coach has led 20 games across all competitions. The Glamour Boys ended the season on a high note.

During that period, the team won 10 games, drew five, and lost five, giving Chigowe a 50% win ratio.

DeMbare also defended the Chibuku Super Cup title by beating Ngezi Platinum Stars in a thrilling final at Rufaro Stadium.

