Mine Shaft Collapse In Bindura Kills Seven Artisanal Miners
11 minutes agoMon, 20 Jan 2025 20:16:07 GMT
Seven artisanal miners were killed when a mine shaft collapsed at Botha Mine, Bindura, on Saturday, 18 January.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five of the seven deceased, identified by their next of kin. They are:
- Leo Chapondama, a male adult of Maganyani Village, Masembura, Bindura
- Zolani Nyani (21), a male adult of Church Road, Chipadze, Bindura
- Samson Madyira (20), a male adult of Waerera Village, Masembura, Bindura
- Jacob Madyira Nongwe (34), a male adult of Waerera Village, Masembura, Bindura
- Mathew Madyira (23), a male adult of Waerera Village Masembura, Bindura.
ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the other two victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.
He also warned the public against conducting mining activities at illegal shafts and disused mine sites.
The current incessant rains have made the ground wet and prone to collapse and mine trappings, Nyathi said.