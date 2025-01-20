Mine Shaft Collapse In Bindura Kills Seven Artisanal Miners

11 minutes ago Mon, 20 Jan 2025 20:16:07 GMT

Seven artisanal miners were killed when a mine shaft collapsed at Botha Mine, Bindura, on Saturday, 18 January.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five of the seven deceased, identified by their next of kin. They are:

Leo Chapondama, a male adult of Maganyani Village, Masembura, Bindura

Zolani Nyani (21), a male adult of Church Road, Chipadze, Bindura

Samson Madyira (20), a male adult of Waerera Village, Masembura, Bindura

Jacob Madyira Nongwe (34), a male adult of Waerera Village, Masembura, Bindura

Mathew Madyira (23), a male adult of Waerera Village Masembura, Bindura.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the other two victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

