NRZ Restores Rutenga-Chicualacuala Rail Line After Storm Damage

We applaud the employees who worked tirelessly to ensure that the tracks were restored and trains can run smoothly.

On Friday, January 17, the NRZ reported major washaways on several sections of its rail lines due to the ongoing heavy rains.

The parastatal stated that the South East Line has been especially impacted, with 360 meters of track washed away on the Rutenga-Mbizi section and another 120 meters lost on the Rutenga-Beitbridge line.

The NRZ explained that these areas typically experience below-average rainfall, but are now facing unusually high rainfall, a trend attributed to climate change.

While similar washaways have occurred in the past, including on the Mozambican side of the border, the company noted that the current damage is the most severe in recent years.

