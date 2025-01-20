Pindula|Search Pindula
Samsung Phones Available On Zero Deposit To Civil Servants in Zimbabwe

8 minutes agoMon, 20 Jan 2025 12:41:55 GMT
As part of Pindula’s partnership with Bridgevest Capital, SSB Civil Servants in Zimbabwe can now buy smartphones on credit for more than 6 months. There’s now a 9 months and 12 months option even for low priced smartphones.

Below are the latest Samsung Galaxy Phones available on credit, including the instalments.

Download the full Samsung Zero Deposit PDF Catalogue on this link: https://news.pindula.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Samsung-Zero-Deposit-Catalogue-for-Civil-Servants-Jan-2025.pdf

Samsung Galaxy F05 (64GB storage, 4GB RAM)

  • 3 months: $42 per month
  • 6 months: $26 per month
  • 9 months: $21 per month
  • 12 months: $18 per month

Samsung Galaxy A06 (64GB storage, 4GB RAM)

  • 3 months: $44 per month
  • 6 months: $28 per month
  • 9 months: $22 per month
  • 12 months: $20 per month

Samsung Galaxy A06 (128GB storage, 4GB RAM)

  • 3 months: $51 per month
  • 6 months: $32 per month
  • 9 months: $26 per month
  • 12 months: $23 per month

Samsung Galaxy A06 (128GB storage, 6GB RAM)

  • 3 months: $55 per month
  • 6 months: $35 per month
  • 9 months: $28 per month
  • 12 months: $24 per month

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 (64GB storage, 4GB RAM)

  • 3 months: $58 per month
  • 6 months: $36 per month
  • 9 months: $29 per month
  • 12 months: $25 per month

 

Samsung Galaxy M15 (128GB storage, 4GB RAM)

  • 3 months: $71 per month
  • 6 months: $45 per month
  • 9 months: $36 per month
  • 12 months: $31 per month

 

Samsung Galaxy A15 (128GB storage, 4GB RAM)

  • 3 months: $74 per month
  • 6 months: $46 per month
  • 9 months: $37 per month
  • 12 months: $32 per month

 

Samsung Galaxy A16 (128GB storage, 4GB RAM)

  • 3 months: $76 per month
  • 6 months: $47 per month
  • 9 months: $38 per month
  • 12 months: $33 per month

 

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G (128GB storage, 6GB RAM)

  • 3 months: $80 per month
  • 6 months: $50 per month
  • 9 months: $40 per month
  • 12 months: $35 per month

 

How Civil Servants in Zimbabwe can apply for a smartphone on credit

A civil Servant can apply for Zero Deposit on WhatsApp by contacting the number: +263715068543

For those that prefer, they can also apply at the credit offices in Harare: Bridgevest Capital – 1st Floor Takura House, 67 Kwame Nkurumah

Application Requirements:

  • Picture of ID
  • Copy of Payslip
  • A photo (one can just take a photo using the phone)
  • Phone number
  • Physical Address
  • Ministry and date joined
  • Next of Kin name, relationship, address and phone number

