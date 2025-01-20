ZRP Vehicle Struck By Train During Kombi Pursuit
A police officer was injured on Saturday evening when the official vehicle he was driving was struck by a train at a level crossing in Marondera.
In a statement posted on the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) official X page, the NRZ said the officer was chasing a fleeing kombi when the collision occurred. It reads:
A Police officer was injured after an official vehicle he was driving was hit by a train at a level crossing in Marondera on Saturday evening.Feedback
The police officer failed to observe level crossing rules which instruct all drivers to stop and only proceed after establishing there is no train approaching. Indications are that the officer was chasing after a fleeing kombi.
The NRZ urges motorists, including law enforcement agents, to always exercise caution when approaching level crossings and never try to race an approaching train.
In October 2024, another police officer was injured when his vehicle, a Honda Fit, was hit by a train while attempting to pass a level crossing near Mabvuku, Harare.
The police officer attempted to beat the train to the crossing point, resulting in the collision which left his car, badly damaged.
