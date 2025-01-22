Marara Received US$8k From Harare Council To Buy Electronic Gadgets During His Suspension

Testifying before the commission, Marara stated that Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume appointed a committee that approved the money he received.

The money included an astonishing US$3,256 for newspaper subscriptions, US$3,700 for a laptop, US$2,550 for a cell phone, and US$1,920 for an iPad, among other benefits.

The inflated prices for Marara’s benefits raise concerns of corruption and mismanagement at the Harare City Council. Said Marara:

There were dues I was supposed to be given. By the time I was not at work, I was supposed to get these newspapers when I was at work, so I am used to reading newspapers, so I continued buying newspapers on

Marara’s controversial compensation package comes at a time when the City of Harare is grappling with a severe lack of funds, which is hampering its ability to provide basic services to residents.

