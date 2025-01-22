Victoria Falls Residents Demand Transparency In Town Clerk Corruption Probe

Currently, we are following up on the investigation’s progress. The local ZRP advised us that the case has been referred to Hwange, where an investigating officer will handle the criminal aspects, while another investigator from ZACC will address the administrative issues. Residents expect the town clerk to inspire confidence by clearing his name and ensuring that rates and tariffs are used effectively. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 They are worried about expensive rates and tariffs, which are linked to corruption allegations against the town clerk. We will continue to push for justice and ensure that the Victoria Falls remains a destination of choice for local and international investors.

Garwe recently dismissed residents’ associations as burial societies, claiming they do not represent the interests of all residents. He said:

The constitution of this country does not recognise the existence of those burial societies or residents associations. So, we did not even pay attention to the letter that was coming from those burial societies. Those are just loose associations of like-minded people. They do not represent the interests of all the residents. So, we did not pay attention to them because we were not bound by any statutes to listen to them. So, we did not listen to their lawyers and to them as well.

In response to Garwe’s remarks labelling residents’ associations as “burial societies,” Moyo said the minister is misinformed about the situation on the ground. Said Moyo:

Regarding the minister’s comments labelling our associations as “burial societies,” I view it as political banter. Our mandate is to represent the interests of Victoria Falls residents, and we are registered associations, not burial societies. We are constituted to ensure service delivery, particularly in areas like water, garbage collection, roads, and drainage systems. We will continue to be watchdogs, ensuring that the council’s actions are consistent with the laws of the Urban Council Act and the nation. I believe the minister is misinformed about the situation on the ground. If he engages with us, I’m confident he will understand our perspective and not have the same views and comments about Victoria Falls and our associations.

Tags

Leave a Comment