ZIFA Candidate Saika Vows To Strengthen Women's Football Structures

We are disadvantaging the girl child because there is women’s region football, which the clubs are supposed to feed into the Premier League.

So let’s widen the numbers of the teams and ask FIFA for a grant, which I feel they have a soft heart for the girls’ child’s development.

Saika’s football journey began around 2000 when he served as a board member of finance for seven years.

Following that, he was the chairman of the then-premiership club Mwana Africa and later joined the Northern region club Trojan Stars.

Since 2014, he has been serving as the chairman for the National and Central Provinces.

