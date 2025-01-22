ZIFA Candidate Saika Vows To Strengthen Women's Football Structures
Seasoned football administrator Gilbert Saika has pledged to advocate for better structures in the women’s football industry if elected as a ZIFA board member in the upcoming elections.
Speaking to this publication, Saika pointed out the lack of proper structures in women’s football, which he believes is a disadvantage to the girl child. He said:
I agree women’s football is inclining, but I’m not happy with the status because look at our women’s football premiership in part and its regions.Feedback
We are disadvantaging the girl child because there is women’s region football, which the clubs are supposed to feed into the Premier League.
So let’s widen the numbers of the teams and ask FIFA for a grant, which I feel they have a soft heart for the girls’ child’s development.
Saika’s football journey began around 2000 when he served as a board member of finance for seven years.
Following that, he was the chairman of the then-premiership club Mwana Africa and later joined the Northern region club Trojan Stars.
Since 2014, he has been serving as the chairman for the National and Central Provinces.
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals