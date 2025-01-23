2025 Castle Challenge Cup Set For February 22 At Rufaro

9 minutes ago Thu, 23 Jan 2025 12:19:30 GMT

The 2025 Castle Challenge Cup, marking the start of the football calendar for the year, will be played on Saturday, 22 February 2025, at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) Champions Simba Bhora will face Chibuku Super Cup Winners, Dynamos, in this match, which usually takes place a week before the PSL season begins.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare confirmed this on Thursday, saying the full fixture for the 2025 season will be released soon. She said:

