Illicit Fishing Continues Unabated At Lake Chivero Despite Ban

However, a survey by the Independent found that fishing persists at the lake. Vendors openly sell various fish species, including bream and catfish (muramba/umlamba), at Norton’s bustling fish market, allegedly sourced from Lake Chivero.

One local fisherwoman and vendor admitted to continuing her trade, showing little concern for potential health risks. She told the Independent:

Most of the fish in the market are from Lake Chivero. l know them personally. They have their own distinct features and are big. I do not think people will stop buying, selling or eating the fish despite fears that they may be contaminated. We will continue to eat the fish; we have already done so and we are still alive. People wake up early in the morning before Zimparks arrive, and fish. However, some fishermen and fisherwomen get them from Darwendale, it is close by, while some are picked from nearby bridges after being washed off from the lake.

To assess the safety of fish sold in markets, the Independent purchased a catfish from Norton and had it tested at a reputable laboratory for chemical contaminants.

The results showed trace metals, including zinc, lead, cadmium, and mercury, but at levels considered safe for human consumption.

The lab tested the fish’s gills, liver, intestines, and muscle tissue. An official from the lab said the fish is safe to eat since it has no heavy metal contamination. The official said:

The fish is safe to eat since it has no heavy metal contamination. There are trace metals present like zinc, lead, cadmium, manganese, iron, copper, mercury, arsenic, tin, cobalt and nickel. The sample was mixed including the liver so there was too much iron, which is used for fortification.

The results were zinc 25.9ppm, lead 0.22, manganese 1.64, iron 1.04, and copper 1.36. Cadmium, mercury, arsenic, tin, cobalt, nickel, and strontium were all <0.01ppm.

However, the Independent could not verify if the catfish was caught from Lake Chivero.

Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the authority has increased law enforcement to protect lives.

He added that research is ongoing to determine why species like catfish and crocodiles survived the cyanobacteria outbreak while others died.

According to Zimparks, the cyanobacteria outbreak has killed four white rhinoceroses, three zebras, numerous birds, livestock, and over 1,000 fish.

