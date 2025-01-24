ZANU PF MP Awarded US$138m Harare Water Deal. Residents To Be Levied US$6 Monthly For 10 Years

The contract was allegedly awarded to Helcraw, chaired by ZANU PF legislator Farai Jere, without a tender process. The company is responsible for various upgrades, including the Darwendale pump station, dewatering pumps, and raw water flow meters.

According to documents seen by the Independent, the government will cover the cost of clearing chemical debt and stocking chemicals, supporting the generation of 450 million litres daily from Morton Jaffray and Prince Edward water treatment plants at a cost of about US$7.9 million.

A proposed financing model also budgets US$542.88 million for rehabilitating Harare’s distribution network.

Helcraw is tasked with key upgrades, including US$1.75 million for Alex pump station rehabilitation, US$23 million for replacing 100km of piping, and US$96 million for supplying prepaid meters to 350,000 properties.

The city will finance the replacement of 20km of piping at US$15 million, while a PPP will mobilize US$154 million for a 2,580km pipeline overhaul and new reticulation work for the new city at US$80 million.

Jere denied favouritism claims, saying the contract was awarded based on his company’s proposals and track record, not his political role. He said:

It has nothing to do with my role as a legislator. It was a matter of me proposing and being able to proffer solutions. We have notable achievements. We have provided electricity meters. We have done water meters in Karoi. We are the ones who proposed this to ZINWA.

Jere added that the project cost is still being negotiated by the involved parties. He said:

The cost of the project is still not clear as there are meetings held daily to adjust. All we did was to propose. We are yet to get the actual figure. As per our contract, the project is a 24-month project.

Jere said Helcraw’s Chinese partner, Hangzhou Laison Technology, will provide the funding.

Commenting on how Helcraw would recover its investment, Jere said:

Modalities on how the money will be repaid are being looked at. We will be collecting our money over a period of five to 10 years (but those modalities) are still being fine-tuned.

However, an informed source told the Independent that Helcraw would allegedly be charging a monthly levy of US$5,50.

The project also includes US$930 million for wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation, US$7.92 million for a plant and equipment by December next year, and US$1.8 million for operational vehicles.

Helcraw will also set up a US$20 million solar power plant to support the initiative.

