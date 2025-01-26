Motorcycle Rider And Passenger Fatally Run Over By Zebra Kiss Bus In Murewa

Two people were killed when a Zebra Kiss bus with 27 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcycle carrying one passenger.

As a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle and passenger fell down to the ground and were run over by the bus.

The bodies of the victims were taken to All Souls Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Last month, the ZRP warned all motorcyclists and their passengers to refrain from riding without helmets, saying this practice is against the law.

Police warned that riders and their passengers found violating this regulation will be arrested.

