Chinese Company Hired To Reverse Environmental Damage Destroys Bridge While Searching For Gold at Night

5 minutes ago Mon, 27 Jan 2025 11:11:28 GMT

A Chinese company hired by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) to close open pits left by artisanal miners in Umzingwane River reneged on the deal and was found carrying out riverbed mining.

As reported by ZimLive, EMA terminated the partnership with the company, Friends of the Environment, but it is unclear if anyone was prosecuted.

Tafadzwa Muguti, the secretary for presidential affairs and devolution, revealed how Friends of the Environment duped EMA during his visit to the catchment areas of major dams in Matabeleland South to witness the environmental damage caused by illegal mining.

Feedback