Loveness Mukura Quits Playing Football To Focus On ZIFA Vice-Presidency

Mukura triumphed over competitors Mavis Gumbo and Winnet Murota to become ZIFA’s first female vice president. She said:

I am very humbled to realise that I am the first female vice president at ZIFA. The feat is quite humbling and I look at myself and say, ‘Thank you Lord’.

You know these are some of the things which you can never imagine can actually happen while growing up. You do dream about some of them but when they then actually happen, it feels incredible.

I love football and I have played the game at league level, winning three championships with Herentals Queens and getting to play in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The latter also ranks as one of the highest points of my football career but can’t compare with the ZIFA feat.

I will now concentrate more on making sure the game is administered in a proper manner, working with my like-minded colleagues on the board led by president Nqobile Magwizi.

You feel like you are still fit to continue playing football but, well, I think I will have to play at a social level to keep going as I want to devote most of my time to doing what we promised during the campaign period.