Zimbabwean Woman Gets Suspended Sentenced For Running A Brothel In South Africa

The investigation began when a South African Police Services (SAPS) vehicle was seen at the brothel, responding to a reported assault.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the team inquired at the police station about the SAPS visit.

During the arrest, the team spoke to a 25-year-old Zimbabwean woman who had been assaulted for not following the brothel’s rules. She was found to be a victim of human trafficking. Said Hani:

She was taken to George Hospital for medical care and referred to an accredited shelter, after which the Hawks team went back to the station where the suspect was still present and was immediately arrested.

The accused appeared in court on several occasions and was refused bail. She has been in custody since her arrest.

Gewdzi was initially charged with five counts, but the state later withdrew three charges. These included count 1 for trafficking in persons under the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act 7 of 2013, Section 4 (1), count 3 related to the Sexual Offences Act 23 of 1957, and count 4 for debt bondage under the same act.

The court convicted her of living off the earnings of prostitution and running a brothel. Said Hani:

Both counts were taken together for the purpose of sentencing. She was sentenced to two years imprisonment wholly suspended for three years. She was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

