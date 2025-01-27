ZIMRA Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth US$2.4 Million

7 minutes ago Mon, 27 Jan 2025 09:33:16 GMT

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) says it has impounded goods valued at approximately US$2.4 million in a multi-agency operation targeting importers and cross-border transporters involved in smuggling and unethical business practices.

According to ZIMRA, the operation has resulted in the seizure of dozens of vehicles, including cross-border buses and haulage trucks, and the confiscation of illicit goods such as foodstuffs and second-hand clothes.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, ZIMRA Commissioner-General Regina Chinamasa said that state warehouses are at full capacity with recovered goods. She said:

Feedback