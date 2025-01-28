Chitungwiza Municipality Targets Illegal Containers And Mobile Cash Cabins

Failure to comply with this notice will result in confiscation of any goods and equipment. The Municipality firmly urges you to act promptly to avoid financial or legal consequences.

In response to the notice, resident Mapako Pablo Thomas criticized the council for its failure to provide basic services to ratepayers. He wrote on X:

You are the most ineffective municipality. You fail to fix the roads, and there are potholes everywhere. Sewage issues are widespread. If you visit areas like Makoni, Huruyadzo, Chigovanyika, and the Town Center, you’ll find dirty roads and poor conditions everywhere.

Another resident, Bismark Mwanyepedza, urged the council to address issues like sewage and garbage, rather than “destroying people’s sources of income.”

