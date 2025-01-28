Magwizi Calls For Unity Among Football Stakeholders

Together we will forge a united front committed to revitalisation of our sport. To those who contested against me, as I have already expressed, I am very grateful. They are welcome for us to hold hands and work together for the success of Zimbabwean football.

Magwizi also said he would convene an all-stakeholders conference aimed at gathering input from the key figures in Zimbabwean football.

This initiative, he said, would provide a platform for the custodians of the game to voice their opinions, with the potential for these perspectives to influence decisions made by the ZIFA board moving forward.

Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe Women Premier Soccer League Board member finance, Loveness Wadzanai Mukura was voted as the woman vice-president. Kenny Ndebele, former Premier Soccer League boss, was voted in as the first vice president.

Other elected members include Tafadzwa Benza, Davison Muchena, Brighton Ushendibaba, Kudzai Kadzombe, Alice Zeure, and Thomas Marambanyika, all of whom will serve on the newly formed ZIFA executive board.

