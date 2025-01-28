Magwizi Calls For Unity Among Football Stakeholders
Newly-elected ZIFA president, Nqobile Magwizi, has extended an olive branch to his challengers in the recent elections, inviting them to join forces in shaping the future of Zimbabwean football.
In his inaugural acceptance speech, Magwizi welcomed those who contested against him to work together for the success and growth of football in Zimbabwe. He said:
I want to recognise Machana [Philemon], Gore [Marshall], Twine Phiri, Makwinji-Soma Phiri and [Martin] Kweza. I just want to recognise them. I know there are other colleagues [who were disqualified]. We had [Temba] Mliswa, Magaya, [Benjani] Mwaruwari and Banda. We want to recognise all those colleagues who were part of this process and just to thank you for this experience we have shared…Feedback
Together we will forge a united front committed to revitalisation of our sport. To those who contested against me, as I have already expressed, I am very grateful. They are welcome for us to hold hands and work together for the success of Zimbabwean football.
Magwizi also said he would convene an all-stakeholders conference aimed at gathering input from the key figures in Zimbabwean football.
This initiative, he said, would provide a platform for the custodians of the game to voice their opinions, with the potential for these perspectives to influence decisions made by the ZIFA board moving forward.
Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe Women Premier Soccer League Board member finance, Loveness Wadzanai Mukura was voted as the woman vice-president. Kenny Ndebele, former Premier Soccer League boss, was voted in as the first vice president.
Other elected members include Tafadzwa Benza, Davison Muchena, Brighton Ushendibaba, Kudzai Kadzombe, Alice Zeure, and Thomas Marambanyika, all of whom will serve on the newly formed ZIFA executive board.
