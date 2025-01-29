Malema Calls For Troop Withdrawal From DRC After M23 Rebel Attack Kills 13 Soldiers
South African opposition leader Julius Malema has called for the withdrawal of South African soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where they are deployed as peacekeepers under the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).
Malema’s call comes after 13 South African soldiers were killed in recent days while fighting M23 rebels in Eastern DRC.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Malema claimed that South African soldiers had surrendered to the M23, a rebel group reportedly supported by Rwanda.
However, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) denied these claims on Tuesday, stating that its soldiers had not surrendered to the rebels. Wrote Malema:
The truth is undeniable, the SA army has surrendered, and M23 is disarming them. Today’s portfolio committee meeting has been postponed simply because the Minister of Defence chose not to appear.
We cannot stand by and be complicit in this situation; we must take a stand and demand the immediate withdrawal of our soldiers from the DRC.
It is imperative that we increase the military budget, and all military equipment tenders must be halted without delay.
Denel must be empowered with the mandate to produce military equipment, and our soldiers must undergo re-training before considering redeployment. We will not accept anything less.
Denel SOC Ltd is a South African state-owned aerospace and military technology conglomerate that designs, integrates, and supports a wide range of products, including artillery, munitions, missiles, aerostructures, aircraft maintenance, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, and optical payloads.
Meanwhile, some South African security experts and retired military generals have warned that a withdrawal from the DRC would weaken South Africa’s position and portray it as vulnerable.
These experts argue that South African troops should not retreat in the face of a rebel group backed by a small country like Rwanda.
They pointed out that South Africa is a major power, not only in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region but across the entire African continent.