Muswere Labels War Veterans Opposing Mnangagwa Third Term As Ungrateful And Hypocritical

In a statement on Tuesday, Muswere accused Geza of hypocrisy, pointing out that he had been a strong supporter of ZANU PF’s Resolution Number 1 from the 21st National People’s Conference, which calls for the President to remain in office until 2030. Said Muswere:

We are concerned about the extent to which these individuals, while purporting to be members of the ruling party (and) bona fide members of the War Veterans fraternity, are not using legal and relevant structures to discuss their grievances.

It is unfortunate that these individuals have also played to the whims of demonising the President for reasons best known to them.

What is surprising is that such individuals, including Cde Blessed Geza, was one of the lead proponents of Resolution Number 1 of the 21st National People’s Conference which underscores the need for the President to remain in office until 2030. Cde Geza was among the conference delegates who lobbied for that resolution to be passed.

Therefore, it is surprising that today he is turning his back against a resolution he helped create. It is unfortunate that the bitterness he suffered from the 2018 primary election defeat is now causing him to go as far as rewriting the history of the President.