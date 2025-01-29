Muswere Labels War Veterans Opposing Mnangagwa Third Term As Ungrateful And Hypocritical
Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere has criticized a group of war veterans who opposed ZANU PF’s efforts to amend the Constitution and allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to run for a third term.
At a press conference in Harare on Sunday, January 26, war veteran and ZANU PF central committee member Blessed Runesu Geza, along with five other veterans, called for Mnangagwa to step down, saying he was “not fit to run this country.”
The group also rejected any constitutional changes and dismissed Mnangagwa’s claim that he had no intention of staying in power beyond 2028.
In a statement on Tuesday, Muswere accused Geza of hypocrisy, pointing out that he had been a strong supporter of ZANU PF’s Resolution Number 1 from the 21st National People’s Conference, which calls for the President to remain in office until 2030. Said Muswere:
We are concerned about the extent to which these individuals, while purporting to be members of the ruling party (and) bona fide members of the War Veterans fraternity, are not using legal and relevant structures to discuss their grievances.
It is unfortunate that these individuals have also played to the whims of demonising the President for reasons best known to them.
What is surprising is that such individuals, including Cde Blessed Geza, was one of the lead proponents of Resolution Number 1 of the 21st National People’s Conference which underscores the need for the President to remain in office until 2030. Cde Geza was among the conference delegates who lobbied for that resolution to be passed.
Therefore, it is surprising that today he is turning his back against a resolution he helped create. It is unfortunate that the bitterness he suffered from the 2018 primary election defeat is now causing him to go as far as rewriting the history of the President.
Muswere called the press conference held by the war veterans a “charade” and suggested that they were ungrateful for the government’s support and contributions to war veterans. Said Muswere:
This sense of self-contradiction and hypocrisy goes against the principles of basic honesty we expect from senior citizens and genuine war veterans.
This charade is very disappointing considering the magnitude of economic transformation that Zimbabwe has enjoyed under the leadership of the President His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.