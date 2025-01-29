Police Officers Manning Roadblocks Instructed To Prioritize Major Traffic Offences Over Minor Infractions

While these checks are part of routine policing, many motorists feel that the focus on minor details distracts from addressing more pressing road safety issues.

In response to the complaints, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald that officers should prioritize key traffic offences to ensure better road safety. Said Nyathi:

The police should focus on key issues which promote road safety and responsible driving. Yes, we have taken note of some of the complaints raised by the public. However, they should also know that some of these issues are highlighted in the country’s laws. Our officers have been fully briefed on what they should check at police checkpoints.

In a separate statement, Nyathi affirmed that the operation “No to Mushikashika and Lawlessness on the Roads” would continue without compromise.

He said that only registered kombis with all necessary and verifiable documents would be permitted to operate as public service vehicles.

Nyathi also urged passengers to avoid boarding unroadworthy kombis, particularly those without registration plates or with windows covered by cardboard boxes or other makeshift materials.

