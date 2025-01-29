Sikhala: SADC Has Failed The Region, Should Be Disbanded

SADC has not only become a liability to its citizens but has become an albatross on the neck of the people in the region.

It is now a platform used for grandstanding by clueless and cruel despots whose appetite for power and recognition is embarrassing.

Sikhala called for the disbandment of SADC and the formation of a new regional bloc focused on promoting democracy, and good governance, protecting citizens’ security, combating corruption, and addressing other critical issues. He said:

The region needs a people’s regional bloc governed through promoting democracy, good governance, protecting the security of its citizens, curtailment of siphoning of stolen funds into its banking systems and free trade markets. We are currently having a cocktail of regimes promoting the murder of its citizens for the sake of retaining power right on their faces grinning. SADC must be disbanded immediately!

SADC is currently struggling with ongoing conflicts in member states, namely Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In Mozambique, the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) was deployed to combat the jihadist insurgency in the Cabo Delgado province, but its efforts have seen limited success.

The mission has faced challenges, including insufficient cooperation between SADC and Mozambican forces, as well as the controversial involvement of Rwandan troops, which has complicated the operation.

In the DRC, SADC’s Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) was deployed to address the resurgence of armed groups in the eastern part of the country.

However, violence has escalated, leading to widespread displacement caused by groups like the M23 rebels, as well as the tragic loss of peacekeepers’ lives, including 13 South African soldiers.

