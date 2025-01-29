USAID Suspends Funding In Zimbabwe After Trump's Executive Orders

4 minutes ago Wed, 29 Jan 2025 05:56:12 GMT

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has instructed all recipients of its funds in Zimbabwe to immediately cease operations, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

This move comes in response to newly-elected U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at reevaluating and realigning the country’s foreign aid policies.

USAID has been a major contributor to Zimbabwe’s development initiatives, with its funding in 2024 reaching approximately US$360 million. This support has funded a wide range of programs in health, agriculture, and governance.

Feedback