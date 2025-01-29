USAID Suspends Funding In Zimbabwe After Trump's Executive Orders
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has instructed all recipients of its funds in Zimbabwe to immediately cease operations, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
This move comes in response to newly-elected U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at reevaluating and realigning the country’s foreign aid policies.
USAID has been a major contributor to Zimbabwe’s development initiatives, with its funding in 2024 reaching approximately US$360 million. This support has funded a wide range of programs in health, agriculture, and governance.
In a notice dated January 27, 2025, Andrea M. Plucknett, USAID Zimbabwe’s supervisory agreement officer, informed grant recipients that they must suspend all activities effective immediately. Wrote Plucknett:
Dear implementing Partner: Effective January 24, 2025, the Agreement Officer hereby issues an order for the recipient to immediately suspend performance under the agreement your organisation was awarded by USAID/Zimbabwe.
The recipient shall take all reasonable steps to minimize the incurrence of costs allocable to the agreement during the period of award suspension.
Grant recipients and sub-grantees have been instructed to halt all activities under agreements with USAID until further notice of the suspension being lifted. Wrote Plucknett:
The recipient shall not resume work under this agreement until notification has been received in writing from the Agreement Officer that this award suspension has been cancelled.
Furthermore, all diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives in Zimbabwe have been suspended.