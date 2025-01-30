EMA Warns Land Developers Against Encroaching On Wetlands

7 minutes ago Thu, 30 Jan 2025 13:44:30 GMT

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has warned land developers operating without valid Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificates and building on wetlands that they will be prosecuted.

In a statement ahead of World Wetlands Day on February 2, which will be observed under the theme “Wetlands Action for People and Planet,” EMA spokesperson Amkela Sidange emphasized the critical role wetlands play in supporting human life.

Wetlands help prevent floods, droughts, and other disasters, provide food and livelihoods to millions, support biodiversity, and store more carbon than any other ecosystem.

