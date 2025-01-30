EMA Warns Land Developers Against Encroaching On Wetlands
The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has warned land developers operating without valid Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificates and building on wetlands that they will be prosecuted.
In a statement ahead of World Wetlands Day on February 2, which will be observed under the theme “Wetlands Action for People and Planet,” EMA spokesperson Amkela Sidange emphasized the critical role wetlands play in supporting human life.
Wetlands help prevent floods, droughts, and other disasters, provide food and livelihoods to millions, support biodiversity, and store more carbon than any other ecosystem.
Sidange also said that Section 113 of the Environmental Management Act (Cap 20:27), in conjunction with Section 20 of Statutory Instrument (SI) 7 of 2007, mandates the conservation of wetlands. She said:
No person shall, except with the express written authorisation from EMA, reclaim or drain any wetland, or disturb any wetland by drilling or tunnelling in a manner that harms or is likely to harm any wetland or adversely affect any animal or plant life therein…
We do not want a scenario like Lake Chivero, where pollution primarily from raw sewage poses significant health risks to humans and animals alike.
If we work together to keep our wetlands reserved and clean, we can avoid such situations. It is not only EMA’s duty but everyone’s responsibility. Together, we can restore and protect Harare’s wetlands.
Wetlands in Harare are under threat from human activities such as farming, construction, and inadequate waste management.
The Monavale Vlei, one of Harare’s largest and most important wetlands, is particularly at risk.