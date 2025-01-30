EU Reaffirms Commitment To Zimbabwe As U.S. Suspends Aid

We are with you, yes we are with you and we support the efforts the government is doing to support against GBV.

When asked if the U.S. decision would affect GBV programmes in Zimbabwe, Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa referred the question to Kirchmann, who reassured that support for Zimbabwe would continue.

Kirchmann also said the EU has mobilised over US$300 million specifically for gender equality and efforts to combat gender-based violence in Zimbabwe. He added:

The European Union team together has mobilised over US$300 million for gender, equality and the fight against GBV in Zimbabwe only and I think you will see in the coming years lots of activities in that sense,.

Canada’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Adler Aristide, also expressed his country’s commitment to continuing support for Zimbabwe in the fight against GBV. He said:

We are not going to question the U.S. in their decisions, we will have to see what they decide to do in three months but Canada will be here to continue their support and commitment to this cause.

USAID has supported programmes that helped reduce HIV prevalence, malaria, tuberculosis and maternal and childhood illnesses in Zimbabwe.

USAID has also provided life-saving humanitarian aid, including food, water, shelter, and healthcare, especially during crises.

