"Inventor" Maxwell Chikumbutso Was Once An Inmate At Chikurubi

During his bail hearing, where he was represented by lawyer Admire Rubaya, Chikumbutso denied any involvement in the crimes.

He told Justice Roger Manyangadze Foroma that he was the owner of a successful company pioneering new technology and inventions.

He further claimed to be well-known for his good work and to possess substantial assets in Zimbabwe. However, Justice Foroma said while Chikumbutso asserted he owned significant movable and immovable property, he failed to provide any title deeds as evidence in court. Said Justice Foroma:

He further argued that he is operating a successful company pioneering new technology and inventions and is famous for the good work he is involved in and that he has substantial assets in Zimbabwe, including immovable properties, yet not a single deed of transfer was produced or referred to as proof.

The State opposed bail for Chikumbutso, arguing that one of the firearms recovered by the police belonged to him.

This unlicensed firearm was found in the vehicle of a co-accused, who claimed he had given Chikumbutso a lift and that Chikumbutso had allegedly forgotten the weapon.

Justice Foroma denied Chikumbutso bail saying he was not satisfied that the possession of the firearm whether by him or his co-accused was not innocent.

The trial resumed around 2021, but by then, some of Chikumbutso’s accomplices had passed away, leaving only three: Austin Ncube, Wisdom Tariro, and Godfrey Josi.

NewsDay established that his alleged accomplices were Harmony Nyati and Polite Madamombe (both deceased).

They were accused of robbing Murefu Service Station in Waterfalls, Harare.

ZANU PF activist Kudzai Mutisi urged the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ministry and the Presidential Communications Department to remove posts on their X pages praising Chikumbutso’s “inventions.” Said Mutisi:

The @InfoMinZW and @DeptCommsZW should withdraw their posts and delete them and forget about this embarrassing incident.

Mutisi also called for the dismissal of all engineers within the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC). He said:

If there are engineers in OPC, fire them, they are useless people adding no value. They were supposed to prevent this embarrassing situation. Max invented nothing, whatever he is describing has no scientific basis. It’s so clear one does not need a microscope to see the fraudulent claims.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono mocked Mnangagwa for hosting Chikumbutso while on his annual leave. He wrote on X:

So Emmerson Mnangagwa came out of his leave to preside over a ceremony based on lies? This is what happens when you surround yourself with useless minds, appointing them solely because they are relatives or friends. It has been long proven that the claim of developing a self-powering electric vehicle that operates without fuel, recharging, or external input, purportedly powered entirely by radio waves, is false. Why do we embarrass ourselves like this?

