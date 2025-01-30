Wagwizi President Magwizi

With your youthful board, you have the opportunity to bring fresh ideas to the table and make the football industry profitable.

I recall hearing from one of my elders in the city about your journey in the early 2000s—how you built your advertising agency and produced TV shows for ZBC. He firmly believes that you can turn this industry around, especially if you surround yourself with the right people.

The women’s football sector is severely lacking, particularly in grassroots recruitment and lower division leagues that can feed into the Premier Soccer League. It’s mostly the uniformed teams that have managed to show progress. Mr. President, please treat this as an urgent issue and put the right structures in place for women’s football.

There is a real opportunity to create an industry that can empower many women who love the game, but only if the necessary steps are taken. The last time our women’s team, the Mighty Warriors, performed well on the world stage was over 10 years ago at the Olympics. Since then, it’s been nothing but politics and setbacks.

Please, Mr. President, address these pressing issues to uplift the girl child. The three women on your board are well aware of the challenges in this sector. Nqobile, we are counting on you to make a change.

