Mnangagwa To Chair Special SADC Meeting On Growing Security Crisis In Eastern DRC

We're paying a courtesy call on His Excellency as the chairperson of SADC. He will be chairing the Extraordinary SADC meeting tomorrow (today) to discuss matters of Eastern DRC, which is a worrying situation. So, I was just briefing him on preparations for the meeting tomorrow and the agenda that will be covered. At this point, I can say it's concerning (the conflict) because we have lost lives, certainly, and we feel that our troops should be protected. The Excellences will discuss the details and provide guidance at the end of the summit.

The SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) was deployed on December 15, 2023, to assist the DRC government in restoring peace and security in the eastern region, which has seen increased conflict due to armed group activity.

The upcoming summit follows an Extraordinary Summit held on January 28, 2023, by the SADC Organ Troika, the DRC, and Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to the SAMIDRC.

The meeting was chaired by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who leads the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from fighting between peacekeepers and M23 rebels had reached 17, including 13 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers and others from Malawi and Uruguay serving under the SADC regional force or the UN mission in Congo (MONUSCO).

M23 rebels have made significant advances toward the city of Goma, home to over a million people, in recent weeks.

Over 400,000 people have been displaced in North and South Kivu near the Rwandan border.

On Wednesday, the East African Community (EAC) held an Extraordinary Summit to address the situation in the DRC.

EAC Chairperson President William Ruto of Kenya announced plans to consult with SADC Chairperson President Mnangagwa about the need for a joint summit.

However, Magosi said that no formal communication had yet been made regarding the joint summit. He said:

Until formal communication comes our way, then we will consider that, and I believe, our leaders will determine whether it’s something that can take root or not. At this point, we don’t have anything formal from the EAC.

