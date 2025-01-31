Warriors Coach Nees Reflects On 2025 AFCON Draw

6 minutes ago Fri, 31 Jan 2025 11:04:46 GMT

Warriors head coach Michael Nees has said Zimbabwe has been drawn into a tough group for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place later this year in Morocco.

Zimbabwe was placed in Group B, alongside Egypt, South Africa, and Angola. Egypt, a seven-time AFCON champion, and South Africa, the 1996 AFCON winners, are both strong teams.

The tournament will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, marking Zimbabwe’s return to Africa’s biggest football event after missing the previous edition in Côte d’Ivoire due to a FIFA suspension.

