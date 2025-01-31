Warriors Coach Nees Reflects On 2025 AFCON Draw
Warriors head coach Michael Nees has said Zimbabwe has been drawn into a tough group for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place later this year in Morocco.
Zimbabwe was placed in Group B, alongside Egypt, South Africa, and Angola. Egypt, a seven-time AFCON champion, and South Africa, the 1996 AFCON winners, are both strong teams.
The tournament will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, marking Zimbabwe’s return to Africa’s biggest football event after missing the previous edition in Côte d’Ivoire due to a FIFA suspension.
Nees is relieved that the Warriors avoided the host nation, Morocco, but acknowledges the strength of their opponents. He said:
We avoided the host nation, Morocco, but we are still in a very strong group. Facing three familiar opponents means there are no secrets.
Our matches against Bafana Bafana and Angola will be intense regional derbies, while Egypt, the record champions, will undoubtedly come with their best squad, including world-class talent.
We need to be ready from day one. With proper preparation, we can take on this challenge. Our goal, like every other team, is to progress beyond the group stage. We respect our opponents, but we also believe in our own abilities.
Zimbabwe’s campaign will begin against Egypt at Stade Agadir on December 22. They will then face Angola at Stade de Marrakech on December 26, before a final group-stage match against South Africa also at Stade de Marrakech on December 29.