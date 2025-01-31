ZESA Employee Assaults TTI Parking Marshal After Vehicle Clamping

7 minutes ago Fri, 31 Jan 2025 13:42:58 GMT

A parking marshal employed by Tendy Three Investments (TTI), the Bulawayo parking management company, was assaulted this week by a Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) employee after he clamped a ZESA vehicle.

The ZESA employee was also filmed using a hacksaw to cut the padlock on the clamping device, which had been placed on the vehicle—a white single-cab pickup—after it violated city parking by-laws.

In the video, the ZESA employee is seen sawing off the padlock while being encouraged by a passerby. He later slaps the TTI marshal in the face, with the marshal not retaliating.

