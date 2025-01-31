ZESA Employee Assaults TTI Parking Marshal After Vehicle Clamping
A parking marshal employed by Tendy Three Investments (TTI), the Bulawayo parking management company, was assaulted this week by a Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) employee after he clamped a ZESA vehicle.
The ZESA employee was also filmed using a hacksaw to cut the padlock on the clamping device, which had been placed on the vehicle—a white single-cab pickup—after it violated city parking by-laws.
In the video, the ZESA employee is seen sawing off the padlock while being encouraged by a passerby. He later slaps the TTI marshal in the face, with the marshal not retaliating.
TTI managing director Bongani Nyathi told the Chronicle that the company has opened a criminal case at Bulawayo Central Police Station against the motorist for assault and damaging company property. He said:
It’s unfortunate that a ZESA employee, known by the name Mr Maseko, was caught on video vandalising a clamping device and a case has been opened at Central Police Station.
Law enforcement authorities are dealing with the case and we understand that he is in Harare on company duty. The law will take its course when the police find him.
We condemn Mr Maseko’s actions of vandalising TTI property and assaulting our employee. We urge all motorists to desist from attacking our employees or damaging our property.
Nyathi also said essential service vehicles, such as ambulances, utility companies like ZESA, and government ministries, are exempt from clamping. He said:
Vehicles from essential service providers such as ZESA are exempt from clamping but in the not so common event that they are clamped, TTI employees are under instructions to release them without payment.
Aggrieved motorists are encouraged to visit our offices at Fidelity Building, on the second floor and their queries will be professionally attended to.
If a motorist feels that their vehicle was wrongfully clamped, TTI will assign a senior employee to go and check if an offence was committed or not.