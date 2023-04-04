Ali Naka is a Zimbabwean political activist based in South Africa. He's known for advocating for a pan-African ideals using Twitter.

Ali Naka was prominent as a supporter of some Zanu-PF politicians and party ideology months before and soon after the November 2017 Military Coup that ousted the now late Robert Mugabe, replacing him with Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Following the July 2018 elections that ended in the the 1 August killings of protestors, Ali Naka became disillusioned with Zanu PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa, eventually becoming one of its major critics on Twitter, alongside other activists such as Hopewell Chin'ono.