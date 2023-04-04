Andrease Mathibela
|Andrease Mathibela
|Born
|Andrease Mathibela
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA)
|Known for
|War Veteran
Andrease Mathibela is a businessman and the chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA).
Personal Details
No information was found about his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found about his Junior or High School or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Mathibela is the chairman and one of the founder members of Gwanda Investment and Economic Development Agency (GIEDA).[1] He is also Managing Director at Murena Construction Pvt Ltd.[2]
In October 2023, Mathibela was elected Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman, taking over Christopher Mutsvangwa who had been appointed as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The other members of the executive elected alongside Mathibela were Blessed Runesu Geza as vice-chairperson, Edward Dube (secretary-general), Livingstone Chineka (finance secretary), Aloise Chimeri as (information secretary) and Karen Kazingizi (welfare secretary).[3]
Events
In October 2023, Mathibela claimed that war veterans were no longer respected adding that at times they wondered why they went to war. He said the wealth of the country was being enjoyed by only a few people. He made the remarks while addressing war veterans who were dispossessed of their land in the timber and wildlife-rich Emmergroon estate in Matabeleland North, with the land parcelled out among ZANU PF youths.[4]
References
- ↑ Gwanda businesspeople seek partnership, Chronicle, Published: 26 July 2017, Retrieved: 25 October 2023
- ↑ Andrease Mathibela, LinkedIn, Published: No Date was Given, Retrieved: 25 October 2023
- ↑ Problem Masau, War vets elect new executive, NewsDay, Published: 12 October 2023, Retrieved: 25 October 2023
- ↑ New War Vets boss says their welfare now worse than pre-coup situation, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: 23 October 2023, Retrieved: 25 October 2023