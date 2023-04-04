Andrease Mathibela

Service / Career

Mathibela is the chairman and one of the founder members of Gwanda Investment and Economic Development Agency (GIEDA).[1] He is also Managing Director at Murena Construction Pvt Ltd.[2]

In October 2023, Mathibela was elected Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman, taking over Christopher Mutsvangwa who had been appointed as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The other members of the executive elected alongside Mathibela were Blessed Runesu Geza as vice-chairperson, Edward Dube (secretary-general), Livingstone Chineka (finance secretary), Aloise Chimeri as (information secretary) and Karen Kazingizi (welfare secretary).[3]

Events

In October 2023, Mathibela claimed that war veterans were no longer respected adding that at times they wondered why they went to war. He said the wealth of the country was being enjoyed by only a few people. He made the remarks while addressing war veterans who were dispossessed of their land in the timber and wildlife-rich Emmergroon estate in Matabeleland North, with the land parcelled out among ZANU PF youths.[4]