Andrew Farai Rinomhota
|Personal details
|Born
Leeds, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean, British
|Residence
|United Kingdom
|Occupation
Footballer
|Known for
|Being a footballer
Andrew Farai Rinomhota is a professional football player who plays as a midfielder for Cardiff City, a team in the EFL Championship. He holds both English and Zimbabwean nationalities.
Personal Details
Born: April 21, 1997 in Leeds, England.
Rinomhota started his football career playing for the youth team of AFC Portchester. Due to a shortage of players caused by injuries, he was promoted to the first team in the Wessex League. In 2015, Reading signed him after he had played a few matches for AFC Portchester. He quickly became an important player for Reading's team.
Rinomhota had his professional debut in a Carabao Cup match against Gillingham in 2017. He then started playing in the Championship, the second-highest football division in England. He became a key player in Reading's midfield and had an impressive season in 2018/19, which earned him the club's Player of the Year Award.
At the age of 25, Rinomhota made a transfer from Berkshire to Cardiff City in South Wales before the start of the 2022/23 season. He signed a contract that will keep him with the club until the summer of 2025.