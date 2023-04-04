School / Education

Service / Career

Rinomhota started his football career playing for the youth team of AFC Portchester. Due to a shortage of players caused by injuries, he was promoted to the first team in the Wessex League. In 2015, Reading signed him after he had played a few matches for AFC Portchester. He quickly became an important player for Reading's team.

Rinomhota had his professional debut in a Carabao Cup match against Gillingham in 2017. He then started playing in the Championship, the second-highest football division in England. He became a key player in Reading's midfield and had an impressive season in 2018/19, which earned him the club's Player of the Year Award.

At the age of 25, Rinomhota made a transfer from Berkshire to Cardiff City in South Wales before the start of the 2022/23 season. He signed a contract that will keep him with the club until the summer of 2025.





