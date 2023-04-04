Annah Sande
Annah Sande was elected Councillor in Epworth in 2023 (CCC) and was then elected Epworth Local Board chairperson.
Personal Details
Born: 1998, Epworth.
School / Education
Primary: Kubatana Primary School.
Secondary: Epworth High School and Domboramwari High School. Senior Prefect and a Head Girl.
Tertiary: Enrolled, University of Zimbabwe, Sociology.
Service / Career
- 2019 - Advocate for SRHR for young people. Peer educator through SAYWHAT organization.
- June 2021 - elected first female SRC Spokesperson. Secretary for Information and Publicity at the University of Zimbabwe Students Representative Council.
- Worked with different organisations in the civic space that include, TALI, ZIMCODD, PSZAT, Mwanasikana Wanhasi.
- 2020 to 2021 - part of the LEMHs program, completed all stages of the year-long program, including the creation of a movement at her university.
On 8 September 2023, Annah Sande was elected as the Epworth Local Board chairperson. Deputy Chair was Councillor Nobody Makoni (Ward 6). One aim is to restore the people’s confidence in their local government, focusing on the issues found in the regularisation program of residency in Epworth. [1] [2] [3]
