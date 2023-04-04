Service / Career

2019 - Advocate for SRHR for young people. Peer educator through SAYWHAT organization.

- Advocate for SRHR for young people. Peer educator through SAYWHAT organization. June 2021 - elected first female SRC Spokesperson. Secretary for Information and Publicity at the University of Zimbabwe Students Representative Council.

- elected first female SRC Spokesperson. Secretary for Information and Publicity at the University of Zimbabwe Students Representative Council. Worked with different organisations in the civic space that include, TALI, ZIMCODD, PSZAT, Mwanasikana Wanhasi.

2020 to 2021 - part of the LEMHs program, completed all stages of the year-long program, including the creation of a movement at her university.

On 8 September 2023, Annah Sande was elected as the Epworth Local Board chairperson. Deputy Chair was Councillor Nobody Makoni (Ward 6). One aim is to restore the people’s confidence in their local government, focusing on the issues found in the regularisation program of residency in Epworth. [1] [2] [3]

