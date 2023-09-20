Annah Sande (25) Elected Epworth Local Board Chairperson

Meanwhile, CCC’s Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara, also aged 25, on Tuesday became the first female Mayor of Masvingo City.

Chiwara is the councillor for Ward 2 and is the youngest councillor in Masvingo City Council.

She received 11 votes against Sharon Murombedzi (ZANU PF) who garnered only two votes.

Chiwara defeated male contestants to land Masvingo West’s Ward 2 council seat in the August 23 Harmonised Elections.

She was declared the winner after she got 2 287 votes, with ZANU PF’s Benson Hwata getting 1 304, Anderson Paradza of MDC-T with 21 votes and Charity Shoko the DUZ candidate getting a paltry 17 votes.

Cllr Daniel Mberikunashe, also of the CCC, was been elected Deputy Mayor for Masvingo City.

Mberikunashe is one of the most senior councillors in the council in terms of age and experience and this is his third term as a councillor.

