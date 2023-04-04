Anywhere Mutambudzi is the Chief Director Strategic Communications, Presidential Communications, Office of the President and Cabinet in the Government of Zimbabwe dealing with information, media and image matters for the presidency.[1]

Education

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution - Wits University (2010 - 2015)

Master of Business Administration (MBA) - National University of Science and Technology (2005 - 2007)

Master of Science (M.Sc.), International Relations - University of Zimbabwe (2002 -2003)

National Crafts Certificate in Computer Studies, Computers - Gweru Technical College (1998 -1999)

Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), History and Comparative Studies - University of Zimbabwe (1994 - 1996)

Diploma in War and Strategic Studies, War and Strategy - University of Zimbabwe (1991 - 1992)

Career

He is a part-time lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe/Zimbabwe National Defence University on the MSc International Affairs degree's Contemporary Strategic Studies course and at Bindura University of Science Education teaching on the BSc Intelligence Course.

Mutambudzi said he served in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for 17 years as a member of the Special Forces Corps under Commandos to the rank of Major. He said he had operational experience in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.