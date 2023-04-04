Anywhere Mutambudzi
|Born
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe
Anywhere Mutambudzi is the Chief Director Strategic Communications, Presidential Communications, Office of the President and Cabinet in the Government of Zimbabwe dealing with information, media and image matters for the presidency.[1]
Education
- Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution - Wits University (2010 - 2015)
- Master of Business Administration (MBA) - National University of Science and Technology (2005 - 2007)
- Master of Science (M.Sc.), International Relations - University of Zimbabwe (2002 -2003)
- National Crafts Certificate in Computer Studies, Computers - Gweru Technical College (1998 -1999)
- Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), History and Comparative Studies - University of Zimbabwe (1994 - 1996)
- Diploma in War and Strategic Studies, War and Strategy - University of Zimbabwe (1991 - 1992)
Career
He is a part-time lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe/Zimbabwe National Defence University on the MSc International Affairs degree's Contemporary Strategic Studies course and at Bindura University of Science Education teaching on the BSc Intelligence Course.
Mutambudzi said he served in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for 17 years as a member of the Special Forces Corps under Commandos to the rank of Major. He said he had operational experience in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
He has worked with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Conflict Resolution and Peacekeeping exercises including Exercise Golfinho and Election Observation.
Mutambudzi has also worked as the Director of Media Services in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.[2]
Events
In September 2023, he labelled journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono a threat to national security after the latter had said the Government had failed to maintain the Birchenough Bridge. [3]
References
