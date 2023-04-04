Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Barnabus Mushunje

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Barnabus Mushunje
Barnabus Mushunje.jpg
BornBarnabus Mushunje
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Known forFootballer


Barnabus Mushunje was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.

Events

Mushunje, a former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos player, died on 7 June 2022 after he was involved in a car accident.

He was a passenger in a Honda Fit vehicle which collided with a tractor around the Chabwino area along the Harare-Shamva road.[1]

Mushunje was travelling back to Shamva, where Simba Bhora is based, from a funeral in Mutare.

The accident occurred at around 3 PM on 7 June 2022 and Mushunje died at around 8 PM at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated.

He left behind a wife and two children.[2]

Further Reading

  1. Footballer Barnabas Mushunje dies in accident, The Herald, Published: 07 June 2022, Retrieved 1 September 2022
  2. Former Dynamos midfielder Barnabas Mushunje tragically dies after car accident, Soccer24, Published: 08 June 2022, Retrieved 1 September 2022

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback