

Barnabus Mushunje was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.

Events

Mushunje, a former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos player, died on 7 June 2022 after he was involved in a car accident.

He was a passenger in a Honda Fit vehicle which collided with a tractor around the Chabwino area along the Harare-Shamva road.[1]