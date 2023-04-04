Background

Benjamin Mabenge was a Zimbabwean Liberation War Veteran. At the time of his death on the 1st of August 2022, he was a Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General (Retired). Mabenge whose Chimurenga name was Cde Freddie Matanga was buried at the National Heroes Acre on the 3rd of August 2022.[1]

Career and Education

He went to Zambia in 1974 to join the liberation struggle and received military training at Mgagao in Tanzania, and Mozambique between 1974 and 1981.

In 1976, he became ZANLA General Staff (Special Task) as Political Commissar for Tangwena sector, Manica province. In the same year, he was in the ZANLA High Command as Field Operational Commander in Gaza. Between 1979 and 1981 he was ZANU PF Chief Representative to the Middle East, based in Damascus, Syria.